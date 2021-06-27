Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $73.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.