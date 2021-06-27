Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 10,256 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,236,000 after purchasing an additional 173,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Elastic by 16.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,333,000 after acquiring an additional 326,612 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 14.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,283,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,974,000 after acquiring an additional 290,617 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,381,000 after purchasing an additional 93,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 252.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $112,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC opened at $148.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.53 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.56.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

