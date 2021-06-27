Duality Advisers LP Sells 36,068 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,068 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,249,000 after buying an additional 185,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brunswick by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after buying an additional 170,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Brunswick by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,026,000 after buying an additional 50,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,985,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,300,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,048,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Shares of BC stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.36. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

