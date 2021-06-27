Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.11 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,525 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HAL opened at $23.94 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.40.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

