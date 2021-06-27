Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.20 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,528 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NIKE by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC raised their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.57 and a one year high of $154.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

