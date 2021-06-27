DubaiCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00040314 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017481 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005779 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003193 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

