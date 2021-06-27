Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Tops $0.45

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00043658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00121960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00161359 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,803.07 or 1.00350729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

