DuckDaoDime Achieves Market Cap of $10.10 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 27th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for about $9.73 or 0.00029570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 26% against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $10.10 million and approximately $232,618.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,563 coins and its circulating supply is 1,039,010 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

