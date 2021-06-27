Dvision Network (DVI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.15 Million

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. Dvision Network has a total market capitalization of $45.88 million and $15.15 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dvision Network has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

