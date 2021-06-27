DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.77 ($47.97).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.30 ($48.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €38.48 ($45.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €38.01. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 52 week high of €41.48 ($48.80).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

