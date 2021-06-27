Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 181,073 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 319.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,073 shares during the period. Macy’s makes up about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.08% of Macy’s worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.