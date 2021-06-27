Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $124.48 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $132.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

