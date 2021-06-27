Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,158 shares of company stock worth $1,895,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Shares of ST stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

