Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 28,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Gemsstock Limited lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Gemsstock Limited now owns 55,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $368.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.04. The stock has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.