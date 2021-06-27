Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 105.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $82.81 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $67.23 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.33.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.65.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

