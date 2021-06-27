Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 14,375 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 238.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Five Below makes up about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 34.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Five Below by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Five Below by 17.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $197.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.61 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.10.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

