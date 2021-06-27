Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 279,094 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 619.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,094 shares during the period. PNM Resources accounts for about 1.8% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.38% of PNM Resources worth $15,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNM. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,689,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,407,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,415,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,887,000 after buying an additional 1,193,086 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 5,028.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 942,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 923,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

NYSE:PNM opened at $48.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNM. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.