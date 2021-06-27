Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 28,194 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 112.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,194 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of The Buckle worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Buckle by 7.2% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Buckle in the first quarter worth $940,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,768 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of BKE opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.17. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

In other news, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $296,063.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,690.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $109,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,369.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

