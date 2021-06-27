Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 40,306 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 121.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,306 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 120.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Targa Resources by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 896,589 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $22,624,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRGP opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.87. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 3.04.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

