Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,494 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.09% of Sogou worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,681,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at $2,934,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 1st quarter worth $1,721,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter worth $4,283,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter worth $2,472,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOGO opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.18 and a beta of 1.25. Sogou Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

