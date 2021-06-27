Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 396.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,944 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,276 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

NYSE TJX opened at $67.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.18. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

