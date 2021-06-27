Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 524.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 506,401 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,196,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.95. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $164.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.