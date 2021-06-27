Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 181.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the quarter. Roku accounts for about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Roku by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after acquiring an additional 476,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Roku by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,514 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 214,951 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Roku by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $430.94 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.11 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROKU. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.58.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,775 shares of company stock valued at $85,868,801. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

