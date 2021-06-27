Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $13.42 Million in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 285,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,000. Aerojet Rocketdyne comprises 1.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.36% of Aerojet Rocketdyne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJRD. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $122,333,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $64,582,000. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18,918.8% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,166,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,669 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 913,461 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $44,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AJRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $48.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.08. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.71 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

