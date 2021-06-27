Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $2.03 Million in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of NMI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMIH stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $855,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,092. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

