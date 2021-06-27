Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $2.07 Million in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 227.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPGP. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock worth $9,461,884. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $210.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

