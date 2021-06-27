Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $3.09 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000. Etsy accounts for approximately 0.3% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $954,598.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.78.

Shares of ETSY opened at $184.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

