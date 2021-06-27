Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. Quidel accounts for about 0.3% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Quidel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Quidel by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $119.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.63. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

