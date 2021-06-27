Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,052 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

Shares of QTWO opened at $105.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.95. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,722.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $791,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

