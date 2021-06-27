Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TEL stock opened at $133.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.15 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58.
TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
