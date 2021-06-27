Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $133.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.15 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

