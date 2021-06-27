Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,294 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX opened at $100.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.33. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.