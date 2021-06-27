Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 126,618 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 287.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,618 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp comprises approximately 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 750.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $676,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,699,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 224.3% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 477,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 330,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

