Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 19,348 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 115.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,261,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

