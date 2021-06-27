Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 24,859 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 101.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the period. Overstock.com comprises 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.12% of Overstock.com worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the first quarter worth $239,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 11.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 99.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth about $836,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,655.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,738 shares of company stock valued at $763,372 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $93.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

