Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 28,102 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 152.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,102 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

