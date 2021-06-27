Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 54,246 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 247.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,246 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. accounts for 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

SKX opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.