Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth $1,456,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208,216 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth $30,411,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,471,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 361,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 70,909 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

NYSE:KL opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.14. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

