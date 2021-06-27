Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 133,474 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 133,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 52.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041,538 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EQT by 137.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291,577 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of EQT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,098 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

