Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 26,477 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $99.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.06. The stock has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

