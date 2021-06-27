Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 124.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Cummins makes up approximately 0.3% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $3,432,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 818.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Shares of CMI opened at $240.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.53. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.05 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.