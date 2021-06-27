Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 275.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,161 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,186.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 101,470 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 746.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,764,000 after purchasing an additional 650,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $123.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $125.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DFS. Barclays lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

