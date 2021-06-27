Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 274.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the quarter. Match Group makes up about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.70.

MTCH stock opened at $161.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.02. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.