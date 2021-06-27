Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLT opened at $262.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.23.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

