Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.9% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vail Resorts news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTN opened at $321.28 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.88 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

