Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 12,844 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,844 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.08% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,426,000 after acquiring an additional 683,400 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,041,000 after buying an additional 467,770 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,528,000 after buying an additional 72,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after buying an additional 131,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

SIG stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.56.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SIG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.