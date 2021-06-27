Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 6,787 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell Technologies news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,253,559.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,380 shares of company stock worth $39,265,186 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $99.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.10. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

