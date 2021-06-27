Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $2.16 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Crown by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Crown by 539.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Crown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Crown by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Crown by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $102.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.81. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

