Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $2.98 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet comprises approximately 0.3% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.05% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,783,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI opened at $88.87 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.44.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $132,707.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,867 shares of company stock worth $340,431. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

