Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000. IQVIA makes up approximately 0.3% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in IQVIA by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in IQVIA by 29.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $245.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.47 and a 12 month high of $248.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

