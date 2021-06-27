Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $2,865,947.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,867 shares in the company, valued at $5,970,779.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $169.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $175.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

